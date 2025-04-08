Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 280,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,355,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,688,000 after buying an additional 176,528 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Amkor Technology by 522.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,134,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 951,764 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,105.72. This trade represents a 79.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $18,999,995.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,956,009.50. This trade represents a 7.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Melius Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

