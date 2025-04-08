Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Acquired by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 806.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $116,521.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,377.02. The trade was a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of AMPH opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.