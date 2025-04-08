Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) and Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Head to Head Analysis

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Xenetic Biosciences and Ampio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

15.1% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Ampio Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences $2.50 million 1.43 -$4.14 million ($2.57) -0.90 Ampio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.63 million ($11.01) 0.00

Xenetic Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Ampio Pharmaceuticals. Xenetic Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ampio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences -161.63% -49.51% -43.99% Ampio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences beats Ampio Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

