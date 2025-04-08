Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amplifon to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amplifon

Amplifon Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Amplifon had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $687.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.52 million.

About Amplifon

(Get Free Report)

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.