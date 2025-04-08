Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 8th (AAL, AEE, ALGT, ALK, ANET, ASB, AZEK, BANC, BKU, BOH)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 8th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $62.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $73.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $25.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $18.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $38.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $64.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $62.00 to $58.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $475.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $58.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $123.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $410.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $289.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $88.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $68.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $269.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $625.00 to $600.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $8.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $77.00 to $70.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $352.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $5.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $165.00 to $150.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $565.00 to $455.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $32.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $115.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $179.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $88.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $32.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $83.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $117.00 to $100.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $190.00 to $175.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $248.00 to $201.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $540.00 to $455.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $96.00 to $94.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $135.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $106.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $106.00 to $97.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $92.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $94.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $10.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $145.00 to $130.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $149.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $165.00 to $125.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $232.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

