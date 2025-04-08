Analysts Set CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO) PT at $27.50

Shares of CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

CRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Jones Trading upgraded CervoMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of CervoMed from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CervoMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CervoMed from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get CervoMed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CervoMed

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CervoMed Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CervoMed by 323.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CervoMed in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in CervoMed by 28.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CervoMed by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CervoMed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRVO stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.21. CervoMed has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). CervoMed had a negative return on equity of 44.11% and a negative net margin of 118.68%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. Analysts forecast that CervoMed will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About CervoMed

(Get Free Report

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CervoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CervoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.