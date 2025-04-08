Analysts Set CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO) PT at $27.50

Shares of CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.
CRVO has been the subject of several research reports. Jones Trading upgraded CervoMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of CervoMed from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CervoMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CervoMed from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CervoMed Stock Performance
Shares of CRVO stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.21. CervoMed has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28.
CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). CervoMed had a negative return on equity of 44.11% and a negative net margin of 118.68%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. Analysts forecast that CervoMed will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
About CervoMed
CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.
