Analysts Set Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Price Target at C$7.50

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.50.
LAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lithium Americas from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cormark raised Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.
View Our Latest Research Report on LAC
Lithium Americas Trading Up 3.0 %
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.