Analysts Set Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Price Target at C$7.50

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LACGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.50.

LAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lithium Americas from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cormark raised Lithium Americas to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of LAC stock opened at C$3.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$2.87 and a 12-month high of C$10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$569.02 million, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.49.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

