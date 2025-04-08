Analysts Set Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target at $64.23

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.23.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. OTR Global upgraded Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05. Roblox has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 34,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $1,945,347.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,130.15. This represents a 13.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,161 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,841.78. This represents a 15.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,003,666 shares of company stock worth $64,800,781 in the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in Roblox by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Roblox by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

