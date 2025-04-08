Analyzing First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) and United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB)

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) and First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and First Financial Northwest”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorporation of Alabama $87.26 million 1.91 $26.90 million $7.58 6.53 First Financial Northwest $37.56 million 5.51 $1.07 million $0.11 203.73

United Bancorporation of Alabama has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. United Bancorporation of Alabama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Northwest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Bancorporation of Alabama and First Financial Northwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorporation of Alabama 31.02% 19.42% 1.93% First Financial Northwest 1.34% 0.67% 0.07%

Dividends

United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Northwest pays out 118.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. United Bancorporation of Alabama is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for United Bancorporation of Alabama and First Financial Northwest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Financial Northwest 0 2 0 0 2.00

First Financial Northwest has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.52%. Given First Financial Northwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Financial Northwest is more favorable than United Bancorporation of Alabama.

Summary

United Bancorporation of Alabama beats First Financial Northwest on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services. It also provides various lending services, such as personal loans, business loans, lines of credit, and equipment loans; real estate loans for the agricultural community and working lines of credit; and overdraft services. In addition, the company offers debit cards, prepaid cards, Visa credit cards, gift cards, and safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides check cashing, convenience, remote deposit, mobile check deposit, personal storage compartments, Web payment options, insurance products, investment and brokerage, and online and mobile banking services. United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is based in Atmore, Alabama.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, lines of credit, second mortgage term loans, auto loans, and savings account loans. The company also provides wealth management services; and online banking services, as well as debit cards and ATMs. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

