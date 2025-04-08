Analyzing Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) & Toro (NASDAQ:TORO)

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) and Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Toro and Himalaya Shipping”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro $80.63 million 0.48 $140.64 million $1.06 1.92 Himalaya Shipping $123.58 million 1.56 $1.51 million $0.48 10.09

Toro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Himalaya Shipping. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himalaya Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.7% of Toro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Toro and Himalaya Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 0 0 0 0 0.00 Himalaya Shipping 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

Toro has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Toro and Himalaya Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro 176.49% 17.16% 10.30% Himalaya Shipping 17.03% 13.36% 2.49%

Summary

Himalaya Shipping beats Toro on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

