Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.83 ($0.01). Anglesey Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01), with a volume of 371,409 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Anglesey Mining plc is a UK company engaged in the development of owned and managed mining projects.

Parys Mountain: 100% ownership of the Parys Mountain underground copper-zinc-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, UK where an independent Preliminary Economic Assessment dated January 2021 included a financial model for a 3,000 tpd mining operation with a pre-tax NPV10% of US$120 million, (£96 million), 26% IRR and 12-year mine life.

Grängesberg: 49.75% interest in the Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden where Anglesey has management rights.

