Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,510 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of AON worth $130,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in AON by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.13.
AON Trading Down 3.1 %
NYSE:AON opened at $364.15 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AON Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.
About AON
Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.
