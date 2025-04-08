APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 1,343,174 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1,600.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,427,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343,174 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.10% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $166,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruggaard & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RY. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RY opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.58. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $95.84 and a 52 week high of $128.05.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.