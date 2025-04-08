APG Asset Management N.V. Has $100.71 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 812.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604,432 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $100,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 57,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Melius assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,749 shares of company stock worth $4,920,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.91 and its 200-day moving average is $162.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

