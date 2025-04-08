APG Asset Management N.V. Has $119.81 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,364,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540,359 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.17% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $119,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 928.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 40,825 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 44,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $2,693,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE CL opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $85.32 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average of $93.04.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.