APG Asset Management N.V. Has $146.93 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 252.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,259,360 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 901,767 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.11% of TJX Companies worth $146,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,670,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,342,000. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,068,000. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,723,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $328,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,658,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $441,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.33. The company has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

