APG Asset Management N.V. Has $294.65 Million Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,949,047 shares during the period. MSA Safety comprises 0.8% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 4.68% of MSA Safety worth $294,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in MSA Safety by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MSA Safety by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $114,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,007. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $129.89 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $127.86 and a 52-week high of $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.38 and its 200-day moving average is $165.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.76%. Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MSA Safety from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

