APG Asset Management N.V. Has $477.51 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,668,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,483,726 shares during the quarter. Rollins comprises 1.3% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 2.20% of Rollins worth $477,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Rollins by 14.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 131,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 180,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after buying an additional 103,426 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,866.20. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,937.94. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rollins

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.