APG Asset Management N.V. Has $73.95 Million Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.06% of PDD worth $73,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in PDD by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth $1,827,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,898,000 after acquiring an additional 341,300 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,978,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in PDD by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.91.

PDD Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $100.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day moving average is $115.11. The company has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $164.69.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

