APG Asset Management N.V. Has $85.93 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 315.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Fiserv worth $85,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.64.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $198.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

