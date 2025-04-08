APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 461.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,786 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,304 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.10% of Adobe worth $189,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,739,788,000 after purchasing an additional 151,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $2,553,035,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,009,000 after buying an additional 696,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,808,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,249,066,000 after acquiring an additional 92,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,424,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,235,157,000 after acquiring an additional 163,983 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $340.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $423.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.54.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

