APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 216,600 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Kimberly-Clark worth $69,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 215.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $908,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $123.84 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. TD Cowen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,420. This trade represents a 49.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

