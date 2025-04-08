APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 269,235 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 701.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,235 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.10% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $170,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 224,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,144,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 38,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $463.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $594.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $573.71. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.12 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The company has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $582.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total value of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.