APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,671,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,091,379 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up 1.0% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 1.43% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $364,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 428.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 95,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,519,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,320,000 after buying an additional 55,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,172,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $220.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.88. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,973,188.84. This trade represents a 36.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $5,259,037.11. Following the transaction, the president now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,355,220.52. The trade was a 29.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BR

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.