Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of APLD opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 5.18. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.48.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. The business had revenue of $63.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Applied Digital’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 342,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,868.55. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 1,237.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 64,425 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

