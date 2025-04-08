Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys 110 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,078.50. This represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $121.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $219.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

