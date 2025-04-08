Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys 40,900 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.0% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $46,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $270.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $48.08.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

