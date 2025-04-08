Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys 5,203 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $21,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 256.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Valero Energy by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 150,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $106.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.69. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.38.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.67.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

