Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $13,822,739.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,253.06. This represents a 52.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,250 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The company has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 854.05%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

