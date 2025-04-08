Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $35.61 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for about 1.5% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of United Rentals worth $35,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $781.36.

NYSE URI opened at $559.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $665.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $748.93. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

