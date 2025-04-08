Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,301.36. This represents a 26.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,553 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,064 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.5 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $95.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

