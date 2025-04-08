Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Greenland Capital Management LP raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 421.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 52,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 42,157 shares in the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 33,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 561,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,252,000 after purchasing an additional 379,673 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,268,000 after buying an additional 826,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.5 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $150.78 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $119.31 and a 12 month high of $205.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.47.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.40.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

