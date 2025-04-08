Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for approximately 2.2% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ameriprise Financial worth $51,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $427.37 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $512.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,249.59. This represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.20.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

