Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.14.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $274.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

