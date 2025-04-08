Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Chubb
In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Chubb Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CB opened at $274.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.58.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
