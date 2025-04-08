Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAOI shares. B. Riley upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $80,820.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,756.27. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard B. Black sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,577. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,298 shares of company stock valued at $543,821 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $559.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.57. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.92 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

