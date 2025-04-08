Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Free Report) by 152.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. NI makes up about 0.5% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of NI worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NI by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NI by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NI by 44.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in NI in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

NODK opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

NI ( NASDAQ:NODK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.91 million for the quarter.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

