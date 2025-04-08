Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $19.79. Approximately 2,430,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,878,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 10.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 187,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

