Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 470,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 108,101 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,061.7% during the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 57,959 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

