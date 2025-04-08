Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 20,900 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 3.2 %

AMN stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $70.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $734.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMN

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.