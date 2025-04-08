Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 83,657 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,041 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 83,657 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLF. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $64,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,190.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,074.90. The trade was a 3.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $105,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at $258,952.32. This trade represents a 68.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Glj Research cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

