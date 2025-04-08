Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KOCT. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $2,181,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $1,365,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of KOCT opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.62.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

