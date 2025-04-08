Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Insider Michael de Villiers Buys 1,783,333 Shares

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) insider Michael de Villiers acquired 1,783,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £17,833.33 ($22,700.27).

Ariana Resources Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of AAU stock opened at GBX 1.03 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of £19.79 million, a P/E ratio of 38,037.04 and a beta of 0.65. Ariana Resources plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.18 ($0.04).

About Ariana Resources

Featured Stories

Ariana Resources is an AIM-listed mineral exploration and development company with an exceptional track record of creating value for its shareholders through its interests in active mining projects and investments in exploration companies. Its current interests include being a gold producer in Türkiye, a major gold development project in Zimbabwe that will become the Company’s flagship project over time, and copper-gold exploration and development projects across the portfolio.

