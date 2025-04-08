Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Insider Michael de Villiers Buys 1,783,333 Shares

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) insider Michael de Villiers acquired 1,783,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £17,833.33 ($22,700.27).
Ariana Resources Trading Down 10.7 %
Shares of AAU stock opened at GBX 1.03 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of £19.79 million, a P/E ratio of 38,037.04 and a beta of 0.65. Ariana Resources plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.18 ($0.04).
About Ariana Resources
