Aristides Capital LLC Buys Shares of 14,900 Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,948,000 after acquiring an additional 208,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,588,000 after purchasing an additional 148,491 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 110,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 81,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 61,916 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Neil Gallagher sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $71,579.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,972.50. The trade was a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $205,964.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,875.50. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,683 shares of company stock valued at $336,087 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $947.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

