Aristides Capital LLC Invests $133,000 in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SEACOR Marine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 11.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 180.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEACOR Marine Trading Up 15.2 %

Shares of SEACOR Marine stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $125.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

