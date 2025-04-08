Aristides Capital LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Found Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in New Found Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in New Found Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in New Found Gold by 10,700.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 21,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in New Found Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of New Found Gold from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.

New Found Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFGC opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. New Found Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Kingsway project located in Gander, Newfoundland.

