Aristides Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYGN. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

MYGN opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $736.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.87. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.