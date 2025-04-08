Aristides Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 21,800 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSAT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

In other Viasat news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 3,750,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,795,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,158,006. The trade was a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

