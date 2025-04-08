Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Purchases 225,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $3,120,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,822,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,914,219.41. This represents a 0.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Asana by 1,419.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 22,448 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Asana by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at $538,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASAN shares. JMP Securities set a $22.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

