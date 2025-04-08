Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Shares Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.58 and last traded at $19.58. 708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 81,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.
Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.
