Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG) Shares Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Ascentage Pharma Group International (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.58 and last traded at $19.58. 708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 81,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Ascentage Pharma Group International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPG

Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Down 9.8 %

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62.

(Get Free Report)

Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.