Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Boosts Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 120.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total transaction of $226,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $99,712.45. This trade represents a 55.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $1,517,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Macquarie cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.